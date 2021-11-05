Cummins recipient of new award from Prince Charles’ group

Cummins received an award from a Prince Charles-led initiative during the CoP-26 environmental conference in Scotland.

The Columbus-based engine manufacturer was one of 45 recipients of the first ever Terra Carta Seals. The award was created to recognize businesses for their commitment to environmental sustainability and decarbonization.

The Terra Carta is a recovery plan for the planet that serves as the guiding mandate for The Prince of Wales’ Sustainable Markets Initiative. The prince said that the seal “recognizes those organizations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts Nature, People and the Planet at the heart of the economy.”

Cummins is committed to taking a leadership role on the world’s environmental concerns. The company aspires to be carbon neutral by 2050.

