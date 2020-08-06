Cummins Receives Award from U.S. Department of Energy

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a total of nearly 7 million dollars to Cummins Inc. The company says the funding will support its work on enhancing economic viability of fuel cell powertrain solutions for heavy duty applications. The funding comes from the department of energy’s office of energy efficency and renewable energy. The projects benefiting from the awards are part of the Doe’s h2 Scale initiative, which aims to develop affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and use.