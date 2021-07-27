Cummins partners with Pennsylvania company for hydrogen fleet

Cummins is partnering with Air Products to accelerate the integration of trucks with hydrogen fuel cells in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The Columbus based engine manufacturer made the announcement yesterday, saying the two companies signed an agreement where Cummins will provide hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains for heavy-duty trucks for Air Products, while Air Products begins converting its global fleet of distribution vehicles to hydrogen fuel cells.

Air Products plans to convert its fleet of about 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell zero-emission vehicles. The companies expect a demonstration phase to begin next year.

Cummins chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger said “this partnership with Air Products is the next step in leading the industry on the path to a zero-emissions future.”

Air Products based in Pennsylvania is the world’s largest hydrogen producer and builds, owns and operates the world’s largest production, gasification, carbon capture, transportation and fueling projects.

You can get more information here.