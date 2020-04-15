Cummins partners with 3M to make mask filters in Wisconsin

Cummins Filtration is partnering with 3M to produce filters for air-purifying respirators.

The Columbus-based company announced Tuesday that it will use labor and equipment that normally makes diesel engine filters at its Nielsville, Wisconsin plant to produce the filters for 3M.

Production of the filters is expected to begin by the end of April.

The partnership could more than double the current production of filters for 3M’s respirators. 3M needs more filters as it ramps up production of the personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.