Cummins partnering on hydrogen fuel cells in Freightliners

Cummins will be collaborating with Daimler Truck North America to fit Freightliner trucks with a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain.

The companies announced today that the fourth-generation Cummins hydrogen fuel cell powertrain would be upfit and validated in Freightliner Cascadia trucks. A successful validation would mean the companies could have trucks available for select customers by 2024.

Cummins, a Columbus based engine manufacturer, said the companies share goals to reduce emissions across their product offerings and their operations. The powertrain would provide improved power density, efficiency and durability.

Amy Davis, vice president and president of New Power at Cummins said that fuel-cell electric vehicles are an exciting development for zero-emissions transport. She said that “Hydrogen fuel cells are a promising solution for the demanding requirements of heavy-duty trucking.”