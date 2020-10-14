Cummins names former food company exec to board of directors

Cummins announced Tuesday that it has added a former General Mills executive to its Board of Directors. Kim A. Nelson worked at General Mills for nearly 30 years, most recently as as Senior Vice President of External Relations.

During her time with the company, she served as President of the Snack Food Division where she led the $1.2 billion dollar U.S. operating division, generating more than 10% annual sales growth.

Nelson graduated from Georgetown University with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations. She earned an MBA in marketing from Columbia University.