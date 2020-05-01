Cummins moves to virtual annual meeting due to pandemic

Cummins will be taking its upcoming annual meeting digital, to help protect employees and shareholders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced this week that the May 12th meeting will be held virtually.

Jon Mills, spokesman for the company, explains the decision:

Cummins shareholders will not be able to physically attend the meeting, but they can participate virtually including asking questions, voting their shares and revoke or change a previously submitted vote. Participating online will count as being present.

Shareholders are entitled to participate in the annual meeting if they were a shareholder of record as of March 10th.

Cummins is encouraging its shareholders to consider voting and submitting proxies in advance of the annual meeting using one of the available methods described in the proxy materials.