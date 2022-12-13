Cummins makes second Niagara Falls area hydrogen-production deal

Cummins will provide the electrolyzer to generate hydrogen at Niagara Falls, NHew York.

The Columbus based engine manufacturer made the announcement yesterday that the company would be the provider of the 35 megawatt electrolyzer for the new Linde hydrogen production plant in Niagara Falls, powering Linde’s largest green hydrogen plant in the U.S.

The state of the art electrolyzer system will be a proton exchange membrane system that will be scalable as needed.

Powered by hydroelectricity, the electrolyzer system will split water into oxygen and “green” hydrogen. The hydrogen can then be stored as a compressed gas or liquid fuel to help decarbonize industries such as heavy duty transportation.

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen.

In October, Cummins announced that it would be providing an electrolyzer for Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. That electrolyzer will be at the Niagara Hydrogen Center of Atura Power.