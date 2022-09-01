Cummins makes deal to provide hydrogen engines to truck fleet

Cummins is announcing a new partnership with Transport Enterprise Leasing to buy Cummins X15H hydrogen engines for Transport Enterprise’s fleet of heavy duty trucks.

The companies announced the signing of a letter of intent yesterday, with Transport Enterprise planning to purchase Cummins’s 15-liter hydrogen engines for its truck fleet when they are available.

Doug Carmichael, CEO of the transport company, said that providing customers with the best value trucks equipped with lower emissions power options is prioritizing the customers succes and lowering the company’s environmental footprint.

Cummins hydrogen engines will give companies adaptability, letting them continue to use familiar powertrains, parts and components with the new technology, company officials said. Ultimately, hydrogen engines can use zero-carbon green hydrogen fuel, produced by Cummins-manufactured electrolyzers.

You can read more here.