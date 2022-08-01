Cummins invests in German energy-storage company

Cummins is investing $24 million in a German company developing energy storage systems with new battery technology.

The Columbus-based engine manufacturer announced the investment in VoltStorage. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany and develops battery solutions based on redox flow technology. The company is working on low-cost iron salt batteries, suitable for ensuring base load capability for wind and solar farms.

Cummins President and chief operating officer Jennifer Rumsey said the investment is part of Cummins Destination Zero strategy to decarbonize. She said “By investing in VoltStorage, we are taking steps to advance solutions focused on the grid and energy storage.”

According to VoltStorage, Cummins’ investment will go toward developing larger-scale redox flow storage systems for commercial and agricultural enterprises and residential neighborhoods.