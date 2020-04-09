Cummins Foundation makes grants to communities

The Cummins Foundation is giving emergency grants to help agencies assisting those who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation announced Wednesday that it would be providing grants to charities that are providing childcare, nutrition, basic needs, and remote learning assistance.

The funding is going to communities where Cummins is a critical employer including Columbus, Seymour, Indianapolis, Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Jamestown, New York.

Mark Stewart, president of the United Way of Bartholomew County, said that the grants have been critical in allowing agencies to help 203 families with rent assistance, food and other urgent needs. Stewart said there are pressing needs for food, rent, medicine, cleaning supplies and hygiene items.

Mary Chandler, CEO of the Cummins Foundation and Cummins vice president of community relations and corporate responsibility, said that the impact on families in the communities has been “swift and devastating.”

Cummins Foundation is a funding partner of human services organizations in Seymour, remote e-learning in Indianapolis, the primary childcare partnership in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The foundation plans to continue to award additional grants to partners providing direct services in Cummins communities.