Cummins execs join Girls Inc. at state capitol today

Cummins leaders will be joining with girls from Girls Inc. organizations from across Indiana at the statehouse today for Girls Inc. Advocacy Day at the Indiana General Assembly. The goal is to equip the girls with advocacy skills as they put them into practice at the statehouse.

That will include girls and leaders from Girls Inc. organizations in Jackson, Johnson and Shelby counties. Across Indiana, Girls Inc. serves more than 12,000 and Indiana has the second most Girls Inc. chapters of any other state, after California.

The organization’s mission is to create strong, smart and bold Hoosier leaders.

Cummins partnership with Girls Inc. comes under the company’s Cummins Powers Women initiative, which was launched two years ago to advance equity for women and girls globally. Cummins participants today include Sharon Barner, vice president and General Counsel; Carole Casto, vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications and Mary Titsworth Chandler, vice president of Corporate Responsibility and CEO of the Cummins Foundation