Cummins exec briefs Senate on zero emissions efforts

A Cummins executive testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee yesterday as part of a hearing on innovation in transportation technology.

Tony Satterthwaite, vice chairman of Cummins testified remotely, outlining Cummins plans for a zero emissions future for its engines.

From his testimony:

Satterthwaite urged the lawmakers to support innovation in the transportation field.

You can listen to all of the committee meeting here.