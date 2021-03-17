Cummins exec briefs Senate on zero emissions efforts
A Cummins executive testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee yesterday as part of a hearing on innovation in transportation technology.
Tony Satterthwaite, vice chairman of Cummins testified remotely, outlining Cummins plans for a zero emissions future for its engines.
From his testimony:
Satterthwaite urged the lawmakers to support innovation in the transportation field.
You can listen to all of the committee meeting here.