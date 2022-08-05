Cummins Completes Acquisition of Meritor

website maker

Cummins Inc. announced via a Press Release Wednesday that it had completed its acquisition of Meritor, Inc., a global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket, and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets.

Cummins financed the acquisition, which had a total transaction value of approximately $3.7 billion, including assumed debt and net of acquired cash, using a combination of cash on the Cummins balance sheet, commercial paper, and debt. Meritor acquired Arvin industries of Columbus in July 2000.