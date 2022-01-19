Cummins completes 50 percent acquisition of Texas company

Cummins is announcing the completion of the Columbus-based engine manufacturer’s acquisition of 50 percent of Momentum Fuel Technologies from Dallas-based Rush Enterprises.

Under the agreement, Cummins will produce branded natural gas fuel delivery systems for the commercial vehicle market in North America. Those will combine Momentum Fuel Technologies’ compressed natural gas fuel delivery systems, Cummins’ powertrains and the engineering and support infrastructure of both companies. When the powertrain uses renewable natural gas from methane collected primarily from organic waste, the engines can be credited with net greenhouse gas emissions of zero or below.

The joint venture will offer aftermarket support through Rush Truck Centers dealerships and Cummins distributors which will be able to service both the engine and the fuel delivery system.

The companies first announced plans for the acquisition in June of last year.

