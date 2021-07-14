Cummins begins testing of hydrogen-powered engine

Cummins is starting tests of an internal combustion engine fueled by hydrogen.

The Columbus-based engine manufacturer announced the proof-of-concept Tuesday, saying the test is building on Cummins existing technology leadership in gaseous fuel applications and powertrains to create new power solutions with zero carbon technology.

Company officials said the hydrogen-powered engines would continue to use familiar mechanical drivelines with vehicle and equipment integration mirroring that of current powertrains.

The hydrogen engines can use green hydrogen fuel, which is produced by Cummins-manufactured electrolyzers, emitting near zero amounts of CO2 through the tailpipe and near zero levels of nitrous oxides.

Following the proof-of-concept testing, the company plans to evaluate the engine in a variety of on- and off-highway applications.

You can read more about the announcement here.