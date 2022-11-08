Cummins awarded Defense Department contract for mobile power

Cummins has won a major contract with the Department of Defense to provide generator sets and power plants for the department.

The the Columbus-based engine manufacturer made the announcement yesterday, that it was one of two companies chosen to develop, manufacture, test, and produce generator sets in both the 500 kilowatt skid and Power Plants configurations. These will be for the defense department’s Large Tactical Power System project.

The project is working to provide more mobile, reliable, and logistically supportable tactical electric power sources for 21st century digitized forces. Two contractors will deliver four power plant configurations for testing.

Cummins has been developing and producing Advanced Medium Mobile Power Sources and Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources, since 2013.