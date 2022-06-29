Cummins announces mining and Hypertruck partnerships

Cummins announced two new partnerships yesterday expanding its work in natural gas powertrains and in working toward zero emissions solutions for mining trucks.

The company announced a partnership with Hyliion to optimize the Cummins natural gas engine as the generator for the Hypertruck ERX powertrain.

The Hypertruck ERX is an electric range extender that uses onboard power generation to recharge the batteries for a semi-truck powertrain. The Hypertruck ERX offers 75-miles of electric range and can achieve up to 1,000 miles of full range through the generator. Cummins’ ISX 12N will be optimized so that it can use the existing 700 natural gas stations across North America for low cost refueling.

Start of production for the Hypertruck ERX with the Cummins natural gas power is expected to begin in late 2023.

Cummins also announced Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement with Komatsu to work on mine hauling equipment with zero emissions. The two companies plan to initially focus on hydrogen fuel cell solutions for large mining haul trucks.

Komatsu announced last year a mining truck concept that can run on a variety of power sources, including diesel electric, battery power and hydrogen fuel cells. The Cummins/Komatsu alliance has a target of advancing Komatsu’s power-agnostic truck concept, with a goal of offering vehicles commercially by 2030.

Hypertruck ERX photo courtesy of Hyliion