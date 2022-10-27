Cummins Announces Latest Backup Power Solution

Cummins has announced the launch of Onan Power Stations, the latest offering in its portfolio of backup power solutions.

Onan Power Stations supply a temporary, off-the-grid power source that users can take anywhere. Silent, fume-free, and low maintenance, their lithium-ion batteries can be recharged via a 110-volt wall current, automotive auxiliary outlet, or Onan solar panels.

This new line of sustainable, portable power resources is available in five models and sizes. The smallest, Onan PS160, can charge your smartphone up to 17 times without needing a charge. The largest model, Onan PS1000, can deliver hours of power to appliances like LED TVs and refrigerators.