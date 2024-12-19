Cummins and Toyota partner for $20k in donations

Cummins and Toyota Material Handling have presented $5,000 checks to four local organizations making an impact in Bartholomew County.

According to the United Way of Bartholomew County, the companies collaborated raising funds for their seventh annual Give Back event. The $20,000 in donations went to United Way certified agencies including:

Community Center of Hope

Su Casa

Just Friends

Family School Partners

Mark Stewart, president of the United Way of Bartholomew County, said that the donations are in addition to the companies strong support for United Way’s annual campaign, its member agencies and the community. He said that their support for “every neighbor in Bartholomew County plays a crucial role in ensuring everyone has the resources they need to reach their full potential.”