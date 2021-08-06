Cummins and Daimler AG finalize deal for medium-duty engines

Cummins and Daimler Truck AG have finalized a partnership that will see Cummins provide engines for Daimler medium duty trucks and buses worldwide.

The framework was first announced in February, and the Columbus based engine company announced the finished agreement yesterday.

Under the plan, Cummins will set up an engine production facility on the site of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Mannheim, Germany to produce engines that meet Euro VII emissions standards starting in the second half of the decade.

Daimler Truck AG will no longer invest its own funds in the further development of its medium-duty engines to meet the emissions standard.

Tom Linebarger, Cummins Chairman and CEO, called the partnership a terrific opportunity for both companies to be more competitive, to drive global innovation, to expand offerings to customers and to reduce emissions.