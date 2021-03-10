Cummins adds new heavy duty natural gas powertrain

Cummins is announcing a new natural gas powertrain available for heavy-duty uses.

The Columbus-based engine manufacturer made the announcement this week with Cummins Westport. The companies said that the new powertrain combines the near zero emissions ISX12N engine with the Endurant HD N transmission from Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies.

The powertrain can operate on 100 percent compressed natural gas, liquid natural gas or renewable natural gas. It will produce 400 horsepower and 1,450 foot pounds of torque. It will operate with net greenhouse gas emissions at or below zero, according to the company.

The target market is heavy duty regional haul fleets that want to reduce emissions and increase sustainability.