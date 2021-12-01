Cummins acquires stake in high-energy battery maker

Cummins is investing in a company that makes lithium metal anode battery cells.

The Columbus-based engine manufacturer announced yesterday that it has bought a minority stake in Sion Power Corporation, a leading developer of high energy battery technology.

Under the agreement, Sion Power will design and supply large-format lithium metal battery cells for use in Cummins battery packs. The batteries will be integrated in Cummins electric powertrains for commercial vehicles.

Cummins said the battery packs will be based on Sion Power’s Licerion, a proprietary lithium-metal anode technology with a patented manufacturing process.

Amy Davis, vice president at Cummins and president of the company’s New Power segment said the company has expectations to use the batteries for tough, commercial vehicle duty cycles.

Sion Power Corporation is based in Tucson, Arizona.