Culvert replacements to start soon in Jackson County

Jackson County drivers on State Road 250 will see some more disruptions as INDOT continues to work to replace culverts in the area.

Tree and brush clearing work along with utility relocation is going on as the crews prepare for the work replacing the culvert at the Vernon Fork of Muscatatuck overflow about a mile and a half east of State Road 11. The culvert replacement is expected to start on March 16th.

Following that work, crews will replace the State Road 250 bridge over Rider Ditch, which is about two miles east of State Road 11. You can expect for the highway to be closed through August for that work.

Other culverts will be replaced east of State Road 39 and at Pond Creek. The bridge over Vernon Fork of Muscatatuck River is also going to be replaced as part of the same project.

The $3 million contract was awarded to Dave O’Mara Contractor in December and is expected to be complete this fall.