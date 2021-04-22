Cruise-In event returning to Hope Town Square in May

The town of Hope is bringing back its monthly Cruise-Ins to the town square.

The first Cruise-In to Hope of the season will be held from 5 to 8 on Friday May 7th on the Hope Town Square with cars and trucks on display and prizes for the oldest vehicle, people’s choice and musician’s choice. The Night Owl Country Band will perform on the bandstand from 6 to 8 that evening. Food to go will be available from restaurants on the square.

Organizers will also be accepting donations of food or money to help the Community Center of Hope food bank. The event is being organized by the town and by Main Street of Hope.

The Cruise-ins have been held on the first Fridays of the month, May through October, but were restricted last year during the pandemic. The events re-started in August last year.