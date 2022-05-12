Crothersville man arrested in Jackson County stabbing

A Crothersville man has been arrested after a Tuesday night stabbing in Seymour.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, officers were called to the scene in the 200 block of East 11th Street at about 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found a trail of blood leading from the street to a home, where they discovered a male victim with a stab wound to his upper body.

Jackson County EMS and the Seymour Fire Department provided medical treatment to the victim, who was taken directly to the Schneck Medical Center helipad and then flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis by Stat Flight helicopter. He is believed to be in stable condition, police say.

Investigators sought a search warrant and processed the scene for evidence.

26-year-old Jacob E. Easley of Crothersville was arrested on a preliminary felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon and taken to the Jackson County Jail.