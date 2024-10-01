Crimson Pride golf fundraiser set for Oct. 19th

IU Columbus will be hosting a golf outing in a few weeks to raise money for the school’s Crimson Pride athletic programs.

The third annual Golf for the Pride event will be held October 19th at Otter Creek Golf Course.

IU Columbus now has 13 sports teams and is in its third year as a member of the NAIA Rivers States Conference. The school now fields teams in

Baseball

Basketball (men’s and women’s)

Cheerleading

Cross country (men’s and women’s)

Dance

Soccer (men’s and women’s)

Softball

Track & field (men’s and women’s)

Volleyball (women’s)

School officials say that IU has committed more than $1 million to cover operational cots, coaches and staffing for the programs.

IU Columbus recently received top recognition as a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Champions of Character Five-Star Gold Award winner. IU Columbus student athletes have already put in more than 3,000 hours of community service.

For more information and to register for Golf for the Pride, you can go here: http://visit go.iu.edu/columbus-golf-outing.