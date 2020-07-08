CRH Wound Center recognized by national group

Columbus Regional Health’s Wound Center is being recognized by the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The hospital facility was recently chosen for the Healogics President’s Circle. The hospital was rated on scores for patient satisfaction and wound healing time.

The Wound Center offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

The Wound Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 centers. You can get more information at crh.org.