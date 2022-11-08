CRH touts robotic biopsy program successes on anniversary

Columbus Regional Health is celebrating its 100th case and one-year anniversary of its Robotic and Cone Beam CT guided bronchoscopy program using the Ion Robotic platform.

The hospital says that the interventional program at CRH uses the two advanced technologies together for lung biopsies. It is able to locate potentially cancerous lung lesions and nodules, less than size of a dime within the lungs with 98 percent accuracy. Allowign for earlier cancer detection, provides patients with treatment options earlier and greatly increases survival rates.

The program is the only one of its kind in Indiana with the ability to use the technologies.

The rate of lung cancer in southcentral Indiana remains nearly double the national average according to the hospital.

For more information visit www.crh.org/lung