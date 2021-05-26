CRH to sell former hotel, $90 million development planned

Columbus Regional Health is selling most of the former Clarion and Holiday Inn hotel property on the west side of Columbus to a Bloomington based developer. Plans are to turn the 20+ acre property, now home to a giant pile of rubble, into an estimated $90 million dollar mixed use development.

Developers are looking at a mix of apartments, a hotel, ground-level retail, a grocery and an interpretative center, plus a publicly accessible water feature that could tie into the city People Trails. The property is on Jonathan Moore Pike at Interstate 65 on the northeast corner.

CRH announced this morning an agreement with Clearpath Services to sell the site. CRH originally bought the property in 2017 and has used the property to store highway debris from the construction projects on Interstate 65. That rubble will be used as fill dirt to raise parts of the property that are subject to frequent flooding. The price of the property sale has not yet been announced.

CRH plans to retain space on the property to build a medical facility that will likely include doctor’s offices, diagnostics services and other related facilities.

Randy Lloyd with Clearpath said that the plan is to build about half a million square feet or improvements on the site. The company is working with architecture and engineering firm Woolpert on designs for the project.

Lloyd said that the goal is to make a development that is fitting for the major entrance to Columbus and that represents the community.