CRH to hold open house for jobs, volunteer positions

Columbus Regional Health will be hosting an event next month where you can explore and even simulate jobs and experiences in the health care field.

The Discover CRH: Connect Your Skills to Healthcare open house will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug 9th in the hospital’s Innovation Center, on the lower level of the hospital at 17th Street.

Discover CRH will showcase medical and clinical specialties but also professional, technical and creative fields available at CRH. That will include a variety of full-time, part-time and volunteer positions.

You are encouraged to sign up for a time frame for your visit. You can do that online at CRH.org/discovercrh