CRH to begin offering elective procedures again

Columbus Regional Health is beginning the gradual return to normal operations, allowing some elective procedures to begin again at the hospital.

Kelsey DeClue, spokeswoman for CRH, explains during a recent video update to the community available below.

The hospital will be expanding its services again through a phased approach focused on the safety of patients and the workforce.

The hospital is in the process of contacting patients who had medical procedures or services delayed under the governor’s orders. Those include surgical services, screening and diagnostic procedures, and other outpatient care.

Patients will notice heightened safety measures, including screening assessments of everyone going into CRH facilities, the limited entrances to the hospital, restrictions on visitors and pre-testing of surgical procedure patients for COVID-19. Those entering the campus will be given a mask to wear if they do not already have one of their own, DeClue said.

If you had a procedure scheduled and have not yet heard from the hospital, you can call the main number at 800-841-4938