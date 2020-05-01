CRH to begin offering elective procedures again
Columbus Regional Health is beginning the gradual return to normal operations, allowing some elective procedures to begin again at the hospital.
Kelsey DeClue, spokeswoman for CRH, explains during a recent video update to the community available below.
The hospital will be expanding its services again through a phased approach focused on the safety of patients and the workforce.
The hospital is in the process of contacting patients who had medical procedures or services delayed under the governor’s orders. Those include surgical services, screening and diagnostic procedures, and other outpatient care.
Patients will notice heightened safety measures, including screening assessments of everyone going into CRH facilities, the limited entrances to the hospital, restrictions on visitors and pre-testing of surgical procedure patients for COVID-19. Those entering the campus will be given a mask to wear if they do not already have one of their own, DeClue said.
If you had a procedure scheduled and have not yet heard from the hospital, you can call the main number at 800-841-4938
COVID-19 Update: April 28, 2020 – Kelsey DeClue
Highlights from today's update from Columbus Regional Health: • Appreciate the community’s support and participation in response to COVID-19 and are honored to serve and partner with the community • If you had a procedure previously scheduled that your physician or scheduling office may have delayed or cancelled due to COVID-19, you should be contacted by physician or representative from CRH scheduling office to get the procedure scheduled • Questions about procedure that was scheduled, call main phone # 800-841-4938 for assistance • Transitional time (outpatient, surgeries, office visits) means that it is safe to visit a CRH facility. We are excited to get back to partnering with you for your medical care. Your health and wellness is incredibly important to us. • When you arrive for procedure, at three open entrances of CRH we are screening for temperature and contacts • You will be given a mask if you don’t have one. If you have one, please wear when entering our facilities and while in our facilities (good practice for every day errands) • We are diligently keeping our facilities safe and clean and are taking all proper precautions to keep staff and patients safe. • COVID-19 patients are still being treated but are limited to a specific area of the inpatient facility, so you will not come in contact with any of these patients • If you are coming in for surgery or procedure, you will be tested for COVID-19 at least 2 days before procedure and you will know the results prior to the procedure.
