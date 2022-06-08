CRH teams with Versiti to increase blood donations

Columbus Regional Hospital and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana are announcing a new partnership to raise awareness of the importance of blood donations.

The two health organizations will be sponsoring a monthly blood donation drive to be held at The Commons in downtown Columbus with the first coming up on June 30th. Times for the blood donation clinics at The Commons will vary.

Dr. Pam Robertson, a pathologist at Columbus Regional Health, said that the partnership will benefit oncology patients, as well as those under the care of surgical and emergency room physicians. She said keeping the blood bank stocked is often a critical point for a positive outcome.

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana provides blood and blood products to 90 hospital partners throughout the state. To maintain that blood supply, Versiti needs more than 2,500 donors every week. According to the center, one donation of blood can help save up to three lives.

Versiti also has a blood drive scheduled at SIHO, at 417 Washington Street from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. tomorrow.

For more information you can go to versiti.org/blood-donation.