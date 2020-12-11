CRH sees benefits in plasma treatment program; Donors needed

Columbus Regional Health officials say that they are continuing to see improvements in COVID-19 patients through an experimental convalescent plasma treatment program.

CRH began working with the Mayo Clinic and national blood research institute Versiti this spring and has since aided 255 patients through the program.

Dr. Raymond L, Kiser, medical director at CRH, says that due to the spike in COVID-19, almost 80 units of plasma have been administered in just the past three weeks.

CRH is still looking for plasma donors to help out. If you are eligible you can donate at the Verisiti Blood Bank in Indianapolis, or at the mobile unit that comes to Columbus each week. Your donated plasma will be used to treat patients in Bartholomew County and surrounding communities.

To donate, you must be at least 18 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have either one positive molecular test or two antibody screenings and be symptom free for 14 days. All blood donors are screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

You can go to Versiti.org/covid19plasma for more information.