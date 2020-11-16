CRH, Schneck restricting surgical procedures due to pandemic

Local hospitals are re-prioritizing surgical procedures because of the surge in local cases of COVID-19.

Columbus Regional Health and Schneck Medical Center in Seymour are announcing that they will be re-evaluating procedures that require an overnight or inpatient stay. Patients scheduled for surgeries will be contacted by their physician’s office if the procedure must be delayed.

The goal is to ensure an adequate number of beds for those who need urgent inpatient care.

The prioritization will be based on factors including the patient’s medical condition, the risks for further progress of a disease, the capacity level of the facility and the availability of equipment, supplies, staff and hospital beds.

State figures also show that just over half of the ICU beds in the southern Indiana district 8 are free right now, with less than 20 percent being used to tread COVID-19 patients.