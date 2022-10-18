CRH reminds patients of outpatient radiology move

Columbus Regional Health wants to remind its patients that its outpatient radiology services department is relocating for up to a year starting on Nov. 4th.

The current building lease expires at the end of the year and while the health system has plans to move to a more permanent location, that site will not be ready by December.

The hospital will relocate Columbus Diagnostic Imaging to a temporary home on the main hospital campus. All CDI and Imaging staff will remain employed throughout this move and temporary relocation.

Patients with appointments already scheduled or who need to to be scheduled after Nov. 4 will be rescheduled to the new temporary location. Those patients will be notified and provided detailed instructions.