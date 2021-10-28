CRH recognized for work protecting infants and mothers health

Columbus Regional Health is being recognized for its efforts to protect infants and maternal health. The hospital was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association, Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kristina Box with the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction award.

CRH earned the award based on six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension.

INspire was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and to recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing the key drivers of infant and maternal health. It is funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant.