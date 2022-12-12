CRH recognized for care for infants and mothers

Columbus Regional Health is being recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association for its commitment to infant and maternal health.

The hospital received the INspire Hospital of Distinction award from the association in partnership with Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.

The award was based on CRH implementing best practices in areas including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension.

INspire was developed to implement the best care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.