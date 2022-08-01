CRH recognized by Heart Association for work on heart disease, stroke

The American Heart Association is recognizing Columbus Regional Health and other hospitals statewide for their efforts to improve the health outcomes of Americans dealing with heart disease or strokes.

37 hospitals in Indiana and 2,600 nationwide were honored in the association’s Get With The Guidelines initiative. The program promotes up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States

Columbus Regional Hospital was recognized for its stroke efforts with the Bronze and Silver Plus stroke awards, the Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll and the Target Stroke Honor Roll.

Learn more at heart.org/getwiththeguidelines.