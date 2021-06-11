CRH receives award for wound care excellence

The Columbus Regional Health Wound Center is being named the wound care center of the year by a national group.

The hospital is announcing that the center has been chosen as overall center of the year and a center of distinction and clinical excellence by Healogics. The Columbus facility also received the overall center of the year award last year and has been recognized for five years as a center of distinction and excellence.

The center treats those with chronic wounds that left untreated could lead to amputations and reduced quality of life.

Healogics is recognized as the nation’s wound healing experts and partners with more than 300 nursing facilities and 80 hospitals nationwide.

Today wraps up Wound Care Awareness Week.