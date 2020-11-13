CRH puts new restrictions in place to fight COVID-19

Columbus Regional Health is putting more restrictions in place on its campus in the face of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Under the new guidelines, one caretaker will be allowed into the hospital for inpatients and general surgical patients so they can receive information such as post-operative instructions, medication changes or mobility restrictions. That will include a support person for those with intellectual or development disabilities or cognitive impairments.

For those receiving end-of-life or comfort care, one or two family members will be allowed.

Patients in the birthing center are allowed one support person during their delivery. That one person will not be allowed to leave the unit during the mother’s entire stay in the birthing center. Parents of minors who are going through a delivery may be granted altered visitation.

For pediatric patients and those in the Level II nursery two people may be designated but only one person at a time will be allowed in.

The hospital is encouraging you to visit with patients virtually or through the E-mail-A-Patient system.

These changes go into effect on Saturday