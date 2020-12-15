CRH plans to start COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

Columbus Regional Health expects to begin vaccinating front line healthcare workers against COVID-19 later this week.

The hospital is one of the Indiana sites in the first wave of vaccine doses and will be giving the vaccine to all eligible and interested healthcare workers in Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings and Decatur counties.

The first to receive the vaccine will be healthcare workers who regularly work face-to-face with patients or who handle infectious material. Over the next week or so, healthcare workers in the region will receive information from their licensing body and a link to register. They will receive the vaccine in either their county they are employed or the closest site location to where they work.

Vaccines will begin at the CRH site on Keller Boulevard on Friday.

Indiana’s first coronavirus vaccine doses went to healthcare workers in Fort Wayne, where 7 people who work at Parkview Health got a shot yesterday. The state of Indiana is expecting over 55-thousand vaccine doses by the end of the week