CRH partners with Mayo Clinic in experimental COVID-19 treatment

Columbus Regional Health is partnering with the Mayo Clinic and national blood research institute Versiti for a trial therapy option for COVID-19 patients. The Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma Program provides plasma that has been gathered from those who have already recovered from the disease to current patients.

Plasma is the liquid portion of blood and it contains antibodies produced to fight off infection. The hope is that antibodies in the recovered patients’ blood may help those fighting the disease now.

According to the hospital it first used this protocol on Tuesday with a critically ill patient. The patient remains in critical condition.

Dr. Raymond Lee Kiser at CRH said the therapy is still considered experimental and it has promise in helping critically ill patients recover from COVID-19.

CRH is looking for donors to take part in the program. Potential donors who are eligible for the program will be able to donate at a Versiti Blood Bank location in Indianapolis, and their plasma will be used to treat patients in Bartholomew County and surrounding areas.

In order to donate, a person must be at least 18 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and meet the following additional requirements:

Have had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 by physician and laboratory testing

Must be symptom free for 28 days before being eligible to donate

If symptom free for 14-27 days, a negative test must be verified

Anyone with questions about the donation process or the Expanded Access Convalescent Plasma Program can contact the COVID-19 Triage Resource Center at 812-379-4449 or visit: crh.org/plasma.