CRH offering prizes for those taking COVID-19 survey

Columbus Regional Health is looking for participants for a survey of residents about their opinions, precautions and reactions to COVID-19. And they are offering a chance to win various gift cards to those who take part.

The hospital is looking for information on participant’s personal well-being, the community and CRH’s response to COVID-19 and continued care, and overall perceptions.

In addition to the grand prize winner, who will receive a $350 package of gift cards, there will also be 50 other winners of $5 gift cards to Gramz Bakery and $5 gift cards to Lucabe Coffee.

You can find a link to the survey here.