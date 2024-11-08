CRH offering breast health screenings Saturday

Columbus Regional Health will be offering free breast health screening exams on Saturday.

According to the hospital, the event is for those whose insurance does not cover the cost of breast screenings. Columbus Regional Health Breast Health Services will be offering the exams to detect possible breast cancer and to provide referrals for follow-up mammograms for those who need them.

According to the hospital, if detected early, 95 percent of breast cancer cases can be successfully treated.

CRH says you should consider signing up if you are over 40 and:

Have not had a breast exam or mammogram within the last 12 months.

Do not have health insurance or my insurance does not cover screenings.

Do not have a pre-existing breast condition

Have not been treated for breast cancer in the past 5 years.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Columbus Regional Health General Surgery, at 2325 18th Street.

To take part you do need to register. You can sign up by calling 812.376.5136.