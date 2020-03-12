CRH institutes hotline for coronavirus/COVID-19 updates

Columbus Regional Hospital has launched a triage resource call center for information on the coronavirus and COVID-19.

The call center is being staffed by trained nurses. If you have any questions about local exposure or symptoms, you can call the center at 812-379-4449.

CRH is asking those with concerns to use the call center first or to contact their doctor or physicians office. If you are experiencing a true medical emergency you should call 911.

The best way to protect yourself or your loved ones is:

Avoiding large public gatherings, also being called social distancing. Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using alcohol-based sanitizer as a secondary option. Cover coughs/sneezes with your arm or a tissue. Not going in public if you are ill, especially if you have a fever. Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. Avoid exposure to others who are sick. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces



For more local resources and information on the coronavirus and COVID-19, you can go to bartholomew.in.gov/emergency-management#covid-19