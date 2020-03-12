CRH institutes hotline for coronavirus/COVID-19 updates
Columbus Regional Hospital has launched a triage resource call center for information on the coronavirus and COVID-19.
The call center is being staffed by trained nurses. If you have any questions about local exposure or symptoms, you can call the center at 812-379-4449.
CRH is asking those with concerns to use the call center first or to contact their doctor or physicians office. If you are experiencing a true medical emergency you should call 911.
The best way to protect yourself or your loved ones is:
-
- Avoiding large public gatherings, also being called social distancing.
- Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using alcohol-based sanitizer as a secondary option.
- Cover coughs/sneezes with your arm or a tissue.
- Not going in public if you are ill, especially if you have a fever.
- Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.
- Avoid exposure to others who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For more local resources and information on the coronavirus and COVID-19, you can go to bartholomew.in.gov/emergency-management#covid-19