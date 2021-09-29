CRH increasing base wage to $15 an hour

Columbus Regional Health is increasing its base wages to $15 an hour throughout the organization.

According to the hospital, pay ranges that are currently below $15 an hour will be raised to the new minimum effective October 24th. Any employees that are being paid less than $15 an hour, will be brought up to the new minimum or more. More than 580 employees will be affected and the adjustment will cost about $1.7 million dollars.

Hospital President and CEO Jim Bickel said the raises are meant to support the employees and to remain competitive in making new hires.