CRH hosting input sessions on Fair Oaks plans

Columbus Regional Health is looking for your thoughts on the future of the former Fair Oaks Mall. Specifically, the hospital is asking for current or previous patients of Columbus Regional Health Primary or Specialty Care Services to take part in community input sessions.

Columbus Regional Health and the city of Columbus purchased the 35-acre mall site at 25th Street and Central Avenue in 2018 with an eye to making the property into a health, wellness, sports and recreation center for the city. It is now called Nexus Park.

CRH said this week that is looking for input from patients as the hospital plans to bring together multiple CRH services under the same roof.

There are in person community input sessions from noon to 1 p.m. today and Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the former mall. There will be a virtual input session from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Saturday. To take part in the virtual session, you can email [email protected] to receive an invitation.