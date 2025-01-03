CRH health survey show continuing need for mental health

A community health needs assessment continues to show a strong need for mental health treatment in the area served by Columbus Regional Health.

The health survey is conducted every three years and the most recent wrapped up in the spring with results released this fall. It is used to help the hospital set its health care priorities for the next three years through the Healthy Communities program. Prior surveys have led to the creation of the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County and most recently the Mental Health Matters coalition.

Lisa Crane, director of Healthy Communities at CRH, explains that more than 1,000 people took part in the survey

Cheryl Buffo with Mental Health Matters explains what the next steps are for the coalition.

Other needs identified in the survey include substance abuse, obesity, access to health care, and maternal and infant health.