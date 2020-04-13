CRH Foundation seeks to help hospital workers in need

The Columbus Regional Health Foundation has set up a special fund to support hospital system employees struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julie Abedian with the Foundation explains that hospital workers are facing two kinds of challenges now: The stress of the coronavirus epidemic and the economic hardships brought on by the epidemic.

While many people think of hospital workers as high-paid physicians and nurses, many are lower-wage workers.

The fund will help employees with one-time grants for expenses such as basic housing, transportation or childcare needs. The needs must be unusual, unexpected, and immediate or time sensitive. The funds will be available for services unique to hospital employees as opposed to other community relief efforts such as the United Way of Bartholomew County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

You can donate by text message to 202-858-1233, online at CRH dot org slash relief or by mail. Send a check, with note to CRH Employee Relief Fund, via USPS to Columbus Reginal Health Foundation, 2400 E. 17 th Street, Columbus, IN 47201